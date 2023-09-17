Grand finals are nothing new to Elliott Powell - but this one feels very different.
Powell, on his return to Albury, has helped the Tigers reach their first Ovens and Murray decider since 2018.
He starred in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 flags, also playing in the 2017 grand final defeat to Wangaratta, but has witnessed a major evolution at Tigerland in the meantime.
"It's completely different this time because we're just so young," Powell said.
"There's probably 10-12 blokes under 25 and in those grand final sides I played in when I was younger, there was maybe only four or five of them so it's a different demographic and a completely different team.
"It's just exciting that these young blokes get to have a crack at it.
"When you're an older fella, you do have to try to set the tone and there's no doubt there were some nerves in the rooms (before the preliminary final on Sunday) but once we got out there, I just told the boys 'calm heads, we've done the work and we're the fittest side in the league, so keep backing yourself in, taking the game on and we'll get the result.'"
Powell was one of Albury's best players in the 14.15 (99) to 8.10 (58) victory over Wangaratta at Birallee Park.
"It's a great feeling but the job's not done," he insisted.
"I've got no doubt we've got the side that can go all the way.
"We've done what we needed to do to get ourselves a chance at winning the grand final and we're into it so that's the main thing and we're just looking forward to that opportunity of taking on Yarrawonga and getting another crack at them because we were disappointed after last week.
"We do think we are one of the best sides in the comp so we're just excited to get another go at them."
After two seasons at Dederang-Mt Beauty, where he finished runner-up in the 2022 Barton medal count, Powell has more than proved himself as a force back in the Ovens and Murray.
"I've definitely enjoyed it," he said.
"It's been hard work, coming from the bush and back into town at my age.
"I'm nearly 30, so it has been hard at times, but I've loved it.
"I love this club, I love the boys here and I just love how they keep backing up and putting in performances that give you a shot to win grand finals.
"You've got to enjoy this week and when the time comes, we get to work.
"There's a lot of teams in the league that don't get to be a part of it so I'll tell the boys to embrace it, enjoy the week, we've done the work so get in there and give ourselves a chance.
"It's just a good opportunity to get another crack at them."
