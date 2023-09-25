The Border Mail
It's a wrap on the 2023 Henty Machinery Field Days, now a global event for agriculture

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated September 25 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:30pm
An aerial photograph of the 2023 Henty Machinery Field Days ... the largest exhibition space in the event's history. Picture supplied
The burst of hot weather last week may have put a dampener on the district's crops but rain in the next month will put smiles on farmers' faces, pundits agree.

