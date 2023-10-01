Yarrawonga Football Netball Club is collecting donations to support Jess Koopman as he continues to recover from serious facial burns sustained while celebrating the club's Ovens and Murray league premiership.
In a statement posted to Facebook on Saturday, September 30, the Pigeons reached out to the community with details of a trust account set up for Koopman and how to contribute to it.
More than 150 people reacted to the post in the first 24 hours, which has been shared more than 75 times, with numerous comments from people confirming their support.
"As you are aware Jess Koopman, whilst in a stable condition, remains in hospital in Melbourne," the club statement read.
"No doubt many of us would like to help.
"To facilitate, the Yarrawonga Pigeons are creating a fundraiser where every dollar collected will go to Jess and his family."
The 27-year-old had been at a gathering on Dunlop Street when he was injured on Tuesday night, September 26.
Detectives charged and arrested a 45-year-old man with supplying a commercial grade firework after raiding a Benalla Road home in Yarrawonga on Wednesday, September 27.
The man had no connection to the club and will appear before the Wangaratta Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 4.
Police confirmed a 25-year-old man was also arrested in relation to the incident and had been assisting with their inquiries.
Those wishing to support Koopman can transfer funds to Hargraves Trust Account number 1019 7147, BSB 063 537 with the reference JK and their surname.
Receipts are available by emailing hargrave@hargrave.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.