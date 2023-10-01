The Border Mail
Yarrawonga Pigeons start fund for premiership player Jess Koopman after serious injuries

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 1 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
A fund has been set up to support Yarrawonga forward Jess Koopman and his family after he sustained serious injuries during the club's premiership celebrations on Tuesday, September 26. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga Football Netball Club is collecting donations to support Jess Koopman as he continues to recover from serious facial burns sustained while celebrating the club's Ovens and Murray league premiership.

