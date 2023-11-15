A new $6.1 million crisis refuge for women and children fleeing family and domestic violence should be finished by January 2025, the NSW Minister for Women Jodie Harrison confirmed during a visit to Albury on Wednesday.
The minister for the prevention of domestic violence and sexual assault said the new Core and Cluster model would deliver best-practice care to support women and children leaving violent relationships.
The facility, to be built by Zauner Construction on a site in East Albury, will include seven self-contained units with services such as counselling, legal assistance, education supports and communal gathering spaces.
The state-of-the-art refuge, one of 26 new centres being built across regional NSW, is expected to accommodate approximately 28 women (and children) per year with stays of up to three months.
Ms Harrison said this model was an important one because it empowered women to build independence in a safe space with immediate access to support services.
"Everybody deserves the dignity of a safe space to live," she said during a visit with key stakeholders at Yes Unlimited Albury on November 15.
"We know that family and domestic violence is a major contributor to homelessness for women and children in NSW and across the country.
"And we know that regional areas often struggle to be able to provide safe spaces for women and children experiencing domestic violence.
"The (Core and Cluster) model with its self-contained units provides women with their own space, where they can have dignity and respect to heal and recover from trauma."
For Yes Unlimited CEO Di Glover the finalisation of plans for the project is a "dream come true".
"We've been championing this for many years," Ms Glover said.
Housing Plus CEO Justin Cantelo, also in Albury to help unveil designs for the new refuge, said the importance of this type of model was best described by those who have benefitted from it.
He shared the comments of a 12-year-old girl who recently stayed at the Orange-based refuge.
"The ladies at the Orchard helped me get ready for my Year 6 formal. They gave me a beautiful dress. And my mum and I were able to use the salon and one of the ladies did my hair and make-up.
"I felt like a star that day and had the best night with my friends."
Another boy described making really good friends, including with the workers who played basketball with him - "I'm way better than them!"
Mr Cantelo said the partnership between Housing Plus and Yes Unlimited was a "critical one", leveraging off each other's strengths and experience.
From identifying a site to gathering input from community groups including indigenous and migrant women, the final design will deliver accommodation and support services in a calm, welcoming space, he said.
The only way to eradicate domestic violence is through a united effort - and stopping it in its tracks before it even starts, Jodie Harrison said during her visit to Albury.
The state government's minister for the prevention of domestic violence and sexual assault said providing funding for new refuges and temporary accommodation services was just one part of the solution.
"Hand on my heart I don't think we can ever do enough for women and children escaping domestic and family violence," Ms Harrison said.
"But I also want to focus on stopping it before it happens."
She said that included working in partnership with the education system, sporting groups, clubs and community groups.
"And I ask that when we see (domestic violence), when we hear it, to call it out!
"That's the only way we will eradicate it."
