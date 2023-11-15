The Border Mail
NSW Minister for Women Jodie Harrison visits Albury to confirm plans for new $6.1m refuge

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated November 15 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 4:13pm
Housing Plus CEO Justin Cantelo with Yes Unlimited CEO Di Glover and NSW Minister for Women Jodie Harrison in Albury to confirm plans for the $6.1m refuge for women and children escaping domestic and family violence. Picture by Mark Jesser
A new $6.1 million crisis refuge for women and children fleeing family and domestic violence should be finished by January 2025, the NSW Minister for Women Jodie Harrison confirmed during a visit to Albury on Wednesday.

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

