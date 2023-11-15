Leanne Johnson vividly recalls the one night she spent sleeping rough, huddled in a cold, wet sleeping bag for the Vinnies sleepout.
One night.
One night experiencing what hundreds of people across the Border endure every single day.
One "horrible" night she was able to wash away with a hot shower the next morning.
The Carevan chief executive remembers asking one of "our" homeless people what she should take to the sleepout.
"He suggested a swag if I could get one; if not then a sleeping bag, a piece of cardboard and a radio," she recalls.
"We laid our sleeping bags out and when we went to get in to them at 10 at night they actually got quite damp.
"At 3 o'clock in the morning, a little trickle of wind comes through ... and my sleeping bag's damp and I turn over and I feel like ooooh, I'm still getting damp."
All she could think of afterwards was that this is what so many homeless people live with.
Night after night after night.
Damp sleeping bags, perhaps carried around in a trolley; often their personal belongings needing to be left unattended if they try to get to appointments.
It was in part this experience that fuelled the determination to bring the Ruffy Swags project to life.
The partnership with Beechworth Correctional Centre will see local inmates produce swags for people who are sleeping rough or finding it difficult to find a bed each night.
And on Wednesday night, their vision was realised when Carevan received $18,000 in funding at the Border Trust 2023 Give500 Pitch Night.
Donors to the trust's collective giving campaign faced a tough decision, casting their votes for three high impact and life-changing local community projects this year.
Each $500 donation to Give500 qualified donors to cast one vote at the November 15 event, which included a short video on the finalists' projects, a live pitch and a Q & A session.
Ruffy Swags took out the major grant while the runners-up - Our Native Garden's 'Seeds on the Move' project and Albury-Wodonga Tots2Teens 'Classy Kids' program - received $4000 each in funding.
During a heart-felt pitch on the night, Ms Johnson reminded the audience that "no one asks to be homeless" and for far too many people "it is not always in our control".
She said homelessness was a "massive issue" for the community and the swag backpacks would be a valuable resource.
While they are still fine-tuning the finished product, the plan is to make 130 swags that can be distributed for free to those who need them.
The evening was compered by the ABC's Gaye Pattison who said the event delivered a whole lot of happiness "to those who make a difference every day".
At its heart the Border Trust "activates the power of giving", chief executive Sue Gold said.
Together with Albury Business Connect general manager Glen Robinson, she encouraged individuals, families and businesses across the Border region to help grow the Give500 grant pool for next year.
"I'm a huge believer in this concept," Mr Robinson said.
"I like the simplicity of it and I like that those who give get a vote.
"As the number of donors grows, the impact of the campaign will grow.
"Your donation stays local, it benefits locals and will make a tangible difference now and into the future."
