A Wodonga kitchen made with workmanship that "could not be faulted" has picked up two statewide building awards.
LA Smith Studio won both Kitchen of the Year and Kitchen Design at the 2023 HIA-CSR Victorian Housing and Kitchen and Bathroom Awards, as well as Renovated Kitchen over $80,000.
The prizes were among several Border successes at the awards, which were presented at Melbourne's Crown Palladium on Friday, November 10, in front of more than 1000 people.
B&H Homes took out Project Home of the Year for a modern take on a classic homestead in Jindera and also Project Home $500,000-$700,000.
Scott James Builder claimed Renovation/Addition Project of the Year, in addition to its price category (over $2.5 million) for a Wahgunyah build where a heritage overlay had to be navigated.
In the Small Commercial Project category, Alatalo Bros led the field through its work on a Thurgoona early learning centre that "enjoys a home-like feel".
Eighty-three awards were presented on the night, with Southern Vale Homes also successful in the Display Home $350,000-$400,000 section.
HIA Victoria executive director Keith Ryan congratulated all the winners, some of whom now progress on to the national HIA awards.
"The HIA Awards are a showcase of the best of the best in the residential building industry, and of the absolutely outstanding quality of work completed by HIA members," Mr Ryan said.
Kitchen of the Year and Kitchen Design, LA Smith Studio
The goal for this Wodonga kitchen was to create a modern, Hamptons-style space that showcases high-end architectural joinery and design detail. It succeeds in all respects. Natural quartzite and feature-grade blackbutt timber combine with a custom colour palette to deliver space that is as stylish as it is functional.
This Wodonga kitchen boasts contemporary Hamptons styling, and high levels of detail and craftsmanship are showcased throughout: from the custom curved rangehood to the dovetail drawers. Every aspect of this kitchen impressed the judges. Carefully considered, hand-crafted details are showcased throughout the space, and the workmanship on display could not be faulted. Examples of the extensive customisation include the solid timber drawer inserts, timber handles, and kickboards. Ample storage and a well-considered workflow round out a truly outstanding package.
Project Home of the Year, B&H Homes
Sitting on seven hectares in Jindera, this home is a modern take on the classic homestead concept. It boasts bright, open spaces, and every room has fantastic views of the surrounding landscape. Custom cabinetry, full verandahs and well-appointed bathrooms are just some of the standout features. This home is perfectly suited to its rural environment. Every aspect of this home has been carefully thought out, and the builder's outstanding work of all trades impressed the judges greatly.
Renovation/Addition Project of the Year, Scott James Builder
Part of one of Victoria's earliest wineries, this homestead in Wahgunyah was built around 1870 and is on the Victorian Heritage Register. Navigating the heritage overlay was a significant challenge for the builder. Both the restoration and addition works have been undertaken with the greatest of care. One of the many challenges the builder overcame in completing this project was what to do with the original home's massive brick water cistern. Significant engineering, precise incisions and the introduction of a floating staircase transformed it to a new entry to the home.
Small Commercial Project, Alatalo Bros
This early learning centre in Thurgoona fits beautifully into the local architecture, and enjoys a home-like feel. A well-appointed open kitchen sits at the heart of the centre, with wide hallways and large rooms radiating out from it. Outdoor play areas, spaces for interaction with the centre's animals and even a barn to house them were all part of the project. The judges noted the complexity of the project, and praised the builder for demonstrating attention to detail normally only seen on high-end residential builds.
