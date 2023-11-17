Part of one of Victoria's earliest wineries, this homestead in Wahgunyah was built around 1870 and is on the Victorian Heritage Register. Navigating the heritage overlay was a significant challenge for the builder. Both the restoration and addition works have been undertaken with the greatest of care. One of the many challenges the builder overcame in completing this project was what to do with the original home's massive brick water cistern. Significant engineering, precise incisions and the introduction of a floating staircase transformed it to a new entry to the home.