The biggest prizes in Australian tennis will be on display in the North East this weekend.
Tennis lovers have the chance to see the Australian Open men's and women's singles trophies up close and personal at Wahgunyah on Saturday, November 18, and Wodonga on Sunday, November 19.
The visit is part of AO on the Road, a regional Victorian tour of the Norman Brookes Challenge and Daphne Akhurst Memorial cups, which kicked off at Bright on October 22 and has made its way to Mildura, Rochester and Echuca in recent weeks.
A free event will be held at Wahgunyah Tennis Club from 10am to 2pm, doubling as the official opening of the town's new courts.
Photos with the trophies, guest speakers, tennis activities, live music and face painting will be offered, with Wahgunyah Lions Club to supply coffee and Corowa Rotary to cook a barbecue on the day.
Wahgunyah Tennis Club president Sandra Johnstone said the tour was focused on flood-affected communities, with the town nominated after it was inundated in November 2022.
"It will be a big day, and we've got a band of volunteer workers who have got the place looking absolutely immaculate," she said.
"We are only a little community of just over 1000 people, but we do actually have one team in section two, we have three teams in section three, and we have a junior team who has won the grand final in the tennis for the last three years."
The trophies will be at Wodonga Tennis centre on Sunday for the Kiewa and Talgarno District Tennis Association annual junior tournament.
