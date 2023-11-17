The Border Mail
Friday, 17 November 2023
Lauren Kerrins re-commits to coaching Thurgoona for 2024 season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated November 17 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:23pm
Lauren Kerrins has recommitted to coaching Thurgoona in 2024.
Following her first season at the helm, Lauren Kerrins is hoping to take the Bulldogs a step further in 2024.

