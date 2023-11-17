Following her first season at the helm, Lauren Kerrins is hoping to take the Bulldogs a step further in 2024.
The former Ovens and Murray and Hume League netballer has re-committed to coaching Thurgoona's A-grade side after steering them to the preliminary final this season.
"I really enjoyed my time at the club this year, there's a really great vibe," Kerrins said.
"We were pretty successful across the three senior grades, making a prelim and two grand finals, but it's also a fun club to be at with a very supportive environment."
Kerrins hopes to continue the Bulldogs' momentum into the new season, as preseason approaches.
"We've looked at some things we need to work on in the off-season and we'll try and target those areas," she said.
"We're hoping to build on last season and go one step better to obviously get to the grand final.
"That's definitely the goal. We were close, but not quite there."
While the Bulldogs reigned supreme in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association competition from 2013 to 2016, they've remained consistently strong to be in the mix for finals appearances ever since.
"When I first came into the club they had just finished fourth and weren't happy with that," Kerrins said.
"That was really good news to me because you knew they weren't used to that, they were used to being at the top.
"The girls are there to win, but socially it's also a lot of fun.
"The girls work hard and it's a good club to be at.
"Ultimately you're there to win, but there's other things that are positive at the club too."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.