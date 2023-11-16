The Border Mail
Friday, 17 November 2023
Angst as upgrade to McKoy Street-Hume Freeway intersection abandoned by federal government.

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated November 17 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:50am
A decision to dump a big upgrade to the Hume Freeway-McKoy Street intersection, first announced by former prime minister Scott Morrison in 2019, has been slammed by Wodonga's representatives across all three levels of government, including Benambra MP Bill Tilley.
Sadly, it will have come as little surprise to many Border and North East motorists that a long-awaited upgrade to the McKoy Street-Hume Freeway intersection has been scrapped by the federal government.

