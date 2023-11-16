A major clothing retailer offering four different brands under one roof will open in Wodonga before Christmas.
Operated by Mosaic Brands, the more than 1400-square metre store will include Rivers, along with sister brands Katies, Rockmans and Millers.
The Border outlet is one of 40 expected to be opened across regional Australia by July 2024.
Mosaic Brands chief executive Scott Evans told The Border Mail reaction to the new mega outlets being opened in regional sites had been overwhelmingly positive.
"We know that regional Australia has been overlooked by many national retailers and we understand that variety and value for money has never been more important for those communities," he said.
"Our Rivers Mega outlets mean we can offer a wide cross section of the community incredible value on well-known global brands. We can also incorporate our existing brands such as Millers and Rockmans under one roof.
"Everyone is having to do things smarter as the cost of living rises and we're no different in making sure we respond to our customer's needs.
"I'm particularly pleased that we get to open in Wodonga in early December and the team will be doing everything they can to make it the prime value destination for Christmas shopping in the region."
Existing Millers and Rivers stores are in the process of relocating from Wodonga Plaza.
