Thursday, 16 November 2023
WEATHER WATCH: Cooler conditions follow high weekend temperatures

By Peter Nelson
November 16 2023 - 1:00pm
Adelaide on Friday, November 10, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees. This was equal hottest for the first half of November on record with a reading of 40.3 degrees also on November 10, 1897.

