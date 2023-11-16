WEATHER WATCH: Cooler conditions follow high weekend temperatures

Currently the synoptic weather charts is showing most of central Australia and Western Australia being covered by large low pressures whilst ocean waters south and south west of Western Australia are covered by a strong high pressure system. This set up is called a blocking situation and the current cooler than normal conditions with west/south west winds will persist for another week. Once this blocking situation breaks down when a new high pressure forms to the east of Tasmania, maximum temperatures will return to above normal in our regions by the middle of next week. The hottest days, up to near 40 degrees, are anticipated about the weekender of November 25-26.