It's not every day you see a group of runners making their way around Albury in flannelette shirts.
But don't be alarmed.
The third annual Flanno 5K will take place on November 23, starting and finishing at Albury's Astor Hotel, with entrants to don their favourite flannelette shirt and show off their moustaches as they raise funds and awareness for Movember Foundation.
Dawn League running club founder and event organiser Mathieu Dore said the eye-catching five-kilometre run had continued to grow year after year.
"It's been really fun. We've had a few heads turning and a few that came last year had seen us running the previous year and joined us," he said.
"It's a very social run and it's for anybody. People can walk it or jog it and it's just a night to get together and have a chat and share a couple of beers at the end.
"Hopefully we can raise a buck or two for men's health.
"I think we're expecting a bigger crowd this year because the word is getting around.
"We always do it towards the end of November, so we can actually have a mo."
Mr Dore said last year's run raised more than $2000 and prizes would again be awarded for the best flanno-moustache combination.
"I always ask a couple of people at the Astor that are not part of our group to pick the winners, and it's always pretty funny to chat to them afterwards," he said.
"It's just a good time and good vibes.
"We take donations on the night and we have a few spot prizes.
"It's more to raise awareness, because it just gets people talking when they see 50-odd flannos and guys and girls with moustaches running around Albury.
"It's basically to create a safe space for men and women to get together and talk openly about anything. It's just a good way, all having busy lives, to catch up once a year and check in on our mates."
The run kicks-off at 6pm and is free to enter.
Flanno 5K started in Melbourne in 2017 and now has events in New York and London.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.