A FRESH image of how a new pedestrian bridge at Albury railway station will appear has been released in the latest planning report for the Inland Rail project's Riverina leg.
The illustration shows the replacement structure for the existing bridge, which runs from the northern end of the station across the Hume Highway to East Albury.
The span is being replaced with a higher bridge to allow for double-stacked freight trains to pass underneath without difficulty.
They include the main span being extended to the west to allow for greater clearance and the ramps, which will enable wheelchair access, being moved further away from the railway corridor.
The computerised drawing is in Inland Rail's preferred infrastructure report for the Albury to Illabo leg, which was uploaded for public feedback on Wednesday November 15.
It describes the bridge as being a "visually heavy structure due to the anti-throw screens, density of switchback ramps and concrete bridge deck".
Heritage NSW director assessments Tim Smith has previously recommended the new bridge be designed in consultation with a heritage expert to "ensure that it is aesthetically balanced with its surroundings and the historic character of the yard and landscape".
Changes to the bridge design are considered to have a high to moderate adverse impact on views from the station to the south and from the Harold Mair bridge looking south.
The latest report has also revised timeframes for Inland Rail projects at various points around Albury.
Instead of six months, the pedestrian bridge replacement is now estimated to run for 13 months and track lowering works at Billy Hughes bridge at Table Top are predicted to take 20 months instead of 16 months.
However, raising the height on the lattice bridge across the Murray River is tipped to be three months quicker at nine months and the lowering of tracks below Borella Road should take 11 months rather than 16.
Reasons for the changes include the revision of staging and the need for works to be done during twice-yearly 60-hour rail shutdowns.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation, which is overseeing the Inland Rail project, has committed to keeping an historic signal box near the pedestrian bridge.
More details about the latest report, which is subject to public feedback, will be on show at community information sessions next week in Albury and Henty.
Inland Rail personnel will be on hand from noon to 4pm to speak to residents at Albury's library on Monday and Henty's library on Tuesday.
