Dederang residents are outraged over a lack of consultation on a proposed lithium battery storage site in the Kiewa Valley.
Mint Renewables is in the early stages of developing a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) adjacent to the existing Dederang Terminal Station.
Two property owners have already agreed to lease some of their land for the site.
However, the broader community is in the dark about what the development will mean for the region.
Dederang residents have been encouraged to attend a meeting hosted by Nationals Member for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, at Dederang Reserve on November 16 at 7pm, to voice their concerns.
"We have concerns that Mint Renewables, an international company, is proposing 100 lithium batteries (to be built)," Mr McCurdy said.
"Now, when we say lithium batteries, we are talking as big as a shipping container. So, 100 shipping containers on the pristine site of Dederang overlooking the Kiewa Valley.
"There are real concerns about what that means for the community."
Representatives from Mint Renewables have been invited to attend.
"When I did speak to Mint Renewables' stakeholder engagement person, they said, 'we weren't ready for community consultation until January'," Mr McCurdy said.
"I mean, if there were nothing to be fearful of, you'd just come straight out and tell the community now so they are on board right from the word go."
The Border Mail contacted Mint Renewables to see if the company would have representatives at the meeting.
"Following engagement with neighbours, drop-in information and engagement sessions will be held early in the new year (after the holiday period when people will likely be more available) with the broader community to seek their feedback and input on the project," a Mint Renewables spokesperson said.
Mr McCurdy and the community engagement group, spearheaded by Sharon McEvoy, want to know the risks associated with the site.
"There was a fire with some of these batteries down at Moorabool near Geelong in 2021, and these things take forever to put out and an enormous amount of water," he said.
"So the locals want to know the risks involved and if there are any emissions that will affect the local rivers.
"There are a lot of questions, and we need some answers before we take another step."
Mr McCurdy also questioned where the power would be used.
"If this power that is going to get stored in the Kiewa Valley is for Melbourne, well, build it closer to Melbourne," he said.
"If it is for our local region, as a community, we'll talk about the best place to put these lithium batteries.
"But I get concerned when international companies come to our beautiful, pristine conditions and say, 'we've decided we are going to put it here and ship it down to Melbourne'."
The Border Mail asked Mint Renewables if the energy stored on the site would be used in North East Victoria or Melbourne.
"BESS provides the ability to store energy, so that excess energy produced during periods of low demand or high output (e.g., from existing variable sources of solar in the surrounding region) can be stored for use during periods when there might otherwise be a shortfall in supply," the spokesperson said.
"BESS can also provide a range of important services to support the stable operation of electricity grids, including frequency regulation and voltage control."
Mr McCurdy encouraged all locals to come to the Thursday night meeting and "make their voices heard".
