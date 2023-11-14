CDHBU has added Rutherglen midfielder Jack Andison to its already burgeoning list of recruits.
The Power have emerged as the off-season pacesetters in the recruiting stakes after already landing the prized signings of Darcy Melksham, George Sandral and Jordan Lavis who all boast O&M experience.
They have also secured the services of Nathan Morris and the return of former skipper Russell Anderson who played a handful of reserves matches this year.
Andison, 21, is coming off a breakout season with the Cats after winning his first senior best and fairest.
Power coach Kyle Docherty revealed Andison was keen to switch competitions to join several close mates made a good first impression after the Power played Rutherglen in a pre-season hit-out earlier this year.
"During the second-quarter Rutherglen got hold of us and Jack kicked a few goals from the midfield where he landed a 60m bomb and another where he did a few baulks and slotted another one," he said.
"He really caught my eye and I even asked a few of the players after the match, who was that bloke?
"When the season was over I heard Jack Andison won Rutherglen's best and fairest and the name sounded familiar and I realised it was the kid who dominated against us in the pre-season.
"After sitting down with him, Jack mentioned he was potentially keen to switch competitions and play with a few of his close mates.
"So he committed on Monday night and I think he has got all the attributes to have a big impact in the Hume league."
The Power are set to boast one of the most talented midfields in the competition with dual best and fairest Cal Butler in the ruck alongside onballers Nathan Rhodes, Rohan Heasley, Melksham, Sandral and Andison.
"We have gone out and got some guys who are quick on the outside and good users of the footy," Docherty said.
"Jack fits that profile, he's quick, dynamic, a great kick and is tall for a midfielder and can push forward and hurt the opposition because he is a classy finisher.
"So we are stoked to be able to sign him."
The Power made finals for the first time this season since 2016 but their hopes of September glory were short-lived after being eliminated by RWW Giants in the opening week of the finals.
But in a promising sign, they have re-signed the majority of their list including Corowa-Rutherglen recruits Ryan Beveridge and Ethan Hanrahan who have elected to remain with the Power in preference to returning to John Foord Oval next season.
Docherty conceded the Power lacked the depth of the other final contenders this season after they failed to claim a top-six scalp.
"Adding some depth was a recruiting priority which we have been able to achieve," he said.
"I had a crack at putting together our best 21 the other night and it's getting harder and harder trying to fit everybody in.
"It's a positive sign for the year ahead, they're the sort of headaches the top sides like Osborne and Holbrook have week in week out so if we want to compete with them and others, it's part of the process."
"Yes, it is all well and good to have a few handy recruits locked in at this time of year but it is going to be important for everybody to put in the hard work over the pre-season.
"Talent and potential only gets you so far and you have to put the work in and gel as a group.
"That's the important thing with so many new faces, we have to get them into the club and get them around our existing group and see what the best make-up is."
The Power is set to start pre-season next week on Monday, November 20.
