The Border Mailsport
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Corowa-Rutherglen recruit Sam Banfield wants to make the most of his time

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
November 13 2023 - 7:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corowa-Rutherglen returned to training on Monday night after being forced into recess for 2023, with coach Steve Owen taking a group of around 40 for the session. Picture by James Wiltshire
Corowa-Rutherglen returned to training on Monday night after being forced into recess for 2023, with coach Steve Owen taking a group of around 40 for the session. Picture by James Wiltshire

Footy is back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help