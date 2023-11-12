Police are calling for anyone with information to come forward after the assault of a teenager at Henty.
About 4pm on Wednesday, November 8, police were called to Henty hospital following reports of an assault.
Murray River Police District officers attended to find a 16-year-old boy suffering concussion and stomach injuries.
Police were told the boy had allegedly been assaulted by an unknown man in a laneway behind Sladen Street.
"He managed to run away and get help before being taken to hospital in a stable condition and has since been released," a police spokesperson said.
"Police established a crime scene and launched an investigation into the incident.
"As inquires continue, police are looking to speak with any witnesses who may be able to assist police in their investigation."
Anyone with CCTV footage or information about the incident is urged to contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, police have also sought the public's assistance to find a male who stole from a Lavington bottle shop in September.
About 4:20pm on September 13, the man entered BWS Lavington where the store's security cameras captured him taking a bottle of whiskey and a leave without paying.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.