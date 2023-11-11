The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury strip club draws resistance with petition going to council

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 12 2023 - 9:51am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A petition opposing the establishment of a strip club in Albury's CBD has drawn 230 signatures of support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.