A Lavington dental assistant ran up to a teenager laying prone on the Dean Street footpath and delivered several kicks to his body.
Jenni-Lee Clark had spent the previous few hours downing drinks at Albury's Beer Deluxe hotel.
She attacked her victim after rushing at him with several of her girlfriends.
But Albury Local Court has heard that Clark wasn't finished with her violence, meted out in response to a dispute with the teenager about a drink payment on a previous night.
Clark approached the victim's female companion, who had just walked over to try to help her friend, leaning down as he lay on the footpath outside the Sweethearts pizzeria.
"The accused," police said, "approaches and attempts to punch (the woman) while she was on the ground."
The impact of the drinking on her behaviour became clear when police interviewed the 27-year-old Lavington woman months later at the city's station.
Initially, Clark admitted to a bout of heavy drinking that began 6pm the previous evening, but little else.
"The accused stated that she did not remember punching or kicking anyone and that all she can recall is being dragged away by security personnel."
Clark, of Breen Street, pleaded guilty before magistrate Melissa Humphreys to a single charge of affray.
After reading an outline of the police case involving Clark, Ms Humphreys ordered the preparation of a NSW Community Corrections report to consider a sentence possibly involving supervision.
This found Clark was suitable for supervision and for carrying out unpaid community work.
Under a nine-month community corrections order, with conviction, Ms Humphreys directed that Clark complete 60 hours of work.
Clark must also take part in alcohol or drug and anger management counselling as directed.
The court was told how the victim, then 19, was at Beer Deluxe with his friend on January 22.
He was confronted by Clark "and a number of her female friends" regarding an incident involving a drink payment that took place "on a separate occasion.
The victim, now 20, denied the claim then walked away.
The pair left the hotel about 2.45am, followed a short time later by Clark's group.
They all began walking east along Dean Street towards Sweethearts.
Police said Clark saw the pair and began an argument, which soon turned into a scuffle that resulted in an unknown number of people holding the teenager to the ground.
Nearby security from Sweethearts intervened and led him away, but his companion stayed back and talked to Clark's group.
As the pair walked then towards the David Street intersection, one of Clark's friends gave chase and instigated a fight.
"During this, the accused has run over with a number of females and began kicking the complainant a number of times while he (was) laying on the ground," police said.
