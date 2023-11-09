The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington woman pleads guilty to affray, cops a conviction and must do counselling

By Albury Court
November 9 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Lavington dental assistant ran up to a teenager laying prone on the Dean Street footpath and delivered several kicks to his body.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.