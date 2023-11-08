It was in the early hours of the morning and police saw two black-hooded men on bikes hanging around a utility at the Union Road IGA supermarket.
The officers in a marked police car suspected the pair might have been trying to steal from the ute at the site near Norris Park.
As they entered the car park, the white utility suddenly accelerated away. The driver did not turn on the headlights.
The men, who were also wearing black gloves when sighted on September 21 at 12.14am, scattered on their bikes.
While one made his escape, Albury Local Court was told on Wednesday, November 8, the other was cornered.
Sheldon Curry-Conroy, 30, told police the men in the utility had been asking where they could buy cannabis.
Because of his revelation, the North Albury man was informed he would be searched.
He then made admissions to being a user of illicit drugs and being in possession of a glass pipe he used to smoke methamphetamine.
The search uncovered a small, zip-lock bag containing drug residue, plus scales and "other implements consistent with the use of prohibited drugs".
But that wasn't why Curry-Conroy, a self-employed concreter, was before magistrate Melissa Humphreys.
Rather, it was for what police found next - a torch he had secreted in one of the cuffs of his pants.
It was no longer a torch, with Curry-Conroy having converted it into a Taser-like electronic stun device.
Police told the court the light bulb had been removed and replaced with two probes, connected by wires that in turn were linked to the battery.
Curry-Conroy, who pleaded guilty to possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, told them he knew what he had done was illegal.
Ms Humphreys said the court acknowledged the offence was at the lower end of the range of subjective seriousness.
"But it is clear (that this weapon) is one that causes a danger to the community," she said.
Curry-Conroy, who represented himself, told Ms Humphreys he had been having substance abuse issues since his mother died three years ago.
"That issue though was more alcohol, your honour, but I don't drink alcohol anymore."
Ms Humphreys convicted and fined Curry-Conroy $750 and placed him on a supervised, six-month community corrections order.
