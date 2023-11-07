20,000 people expected in North East for the Bright Rod Run

Up to 20,000 people are expected to attend the Bright Rod Run at the weekend, with alcohol-free zones to again be in place to curb violence.
The three-day event, which starts on Friday, November 10, will feature a large police presence.
Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said the town's CBD and surrounding streets would have alcohol bans in place.
The bans have largely quelled the violence which marred previous events.
"We'll have a large contingent of police," Senior Sergeant Incoll said.
"We don't expect any trouble.
"The bans were brought in several years ago to curb alcohol-fuelled behaviour, which occurred in the years when alcohol was permitted."
He said the event was "run very well".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.