What was meant to be a day of fun quickly turned into a bloody nightmare for dozens of kids at a North East water fun park.
Skinned knees and other injuries suffered by children slipping over triggered the Yarrawonga Splash Park to close on the same day it was officially reopened.
The $500,000 park was "closed until further notice" after children were seen falling over on the surface of the park.
Yarrawonga mother of three Leisa Hodgson said injuries included bloodied knees and sprained ankles.
"It was meant to be a day of fun, but it was an absolute disaster, a nightmare," Ms Hodgson said. "I was only there for about 25 minutes because one of my kids hurt herself, but everyone was leaving in disgust.
"There were about 30 kids trying to use it when we were there - the kids I saw injured weren't running or misbehaving either.
"It was just so slippery, kids were falling over everywhere, I just can't believe they opened it when it's not safe."
On October 2, Moira Shire Council announced the park was "nearing completion with some final touches to be added".
Ms Hodgson said she arrived at the park with her children just after 5pm.
She said she had noticed the coating on the concrete appeared to be made from "something like Teflon".
"When my daughter fell over I couldn't stop her from crying, she didn't want to go back in, so for a kid not to want to anywhere near the water on a hot day ... it was just horrible and wrong," she said.
"There were people calling the council on Friday afternoon to complain so I suppose that's why they quickly closed it, the water is turned off now."
On Friday at 6.23pm, Moira Council posted on its Facebook page: "Due to unforeseen circumstances the Yarrawonga Splash Park will be closed until further notice."
The council on Monday, November 6, said the park was closed over safety concerns.
"Moira Shire Council would like to ensure the community we are working closely with the contractors to investigate the site and eliminate any risks and safety concerns," it said in a statement.
"Prior to opening the park, a slip resistance test was successfully completed, however we understand there were reports of slippery surfaces on the opening afternoon of Friday, November 3.
"In the interests of everyone's safety we made the decision to close the park so further inspections can take place and reduce the risk of a serious injury occurring.
"The splash park will remain closed at this moment of time, however council is working hard to reopen the park as soon as possible so everyone can enjoy the new facility this summer."
