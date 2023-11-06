The Border Mail
Yarrawonga Splash Park closes after reports of injuries

By Ted Howes
Updated November 6 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
What was meant to be a day of fun quickly turned into a bloody nightmare for dozens of kids at a North East water fun park.

