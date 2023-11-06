The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

LIberals reject portrayal of North East rail line in annual report

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 7 2023 - 11:46am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A lack of curtains or blinds on the windows of the North East's VLocity trains has been criticised by Victoria's Opposition. Picture by Mark Jesser
A lack of curtains or blinds on the windows of the North East's VLocity trains has been criticised by Victoria's Opposition. Picture by Mark Jesser

THE North East railway line is the "problem child" of Victoria's regional train network, the state Opposition's public transport spokesman says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.