Man to stand trial over deadly Eldorado utility rollover

A driver charged over a deadly crash at Eldorado has been ordered to stand trial in the County Court.
Aaron James Miller was charged after the incident on Mulls Track on September 11, 2021.
Defence Force member Lachlan Clulow, 19, was crushed when a Volkswagen Amarok rolled.
He had been based at an army base in Bonegilla.
Evidence has been heard during a two-day committal in the Wodonga Magistrates Court.
Miller entered pleas of not guilty at the end of the proceedings.
He was directed to stand trial, with the matter listed for directions in the Melbourne County Court on November 30.
