Corey Lambert has been recognised as one of AFL Queensland's finest players after being inducted into the Queensland Football Hall of Fame over the weekend.
In a proud moment for former local players, Chiltern's Nigel Lappin and Wangaratta's Danny Craven were also bestowed the honour.
Former North Albury coach Jason Akermanis was also elevated to legend status in the Hall of Fame.
Lambert said it was a 'huge surprise' when he received a phone call informing him of his impending induction into the Hall of Fame several months ago.
"It was a huge surprise when I got a phone call a few months ago and obviously a massive honour," Lambert said.
"To be acknowledged alongside some of the biggest names to ever play football in Queensland... it still hasn't really sunk in to be honest.
"It was an amazing night with about 500 guests in attendance and it was fantastic to catch up with not only some former teammates but also opposition players and have a bit of fun.
"It was also special to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on the same night as Danny Craven and Nigel Lappin and we got to sit at the same table.
"Danny was my coach at West Brisbane where we became good mates and have been ever since.
"When Nige first arrived from Chiltern he was based at West Brisbane so we played alongside each other early in his career before he went on to become an integral player for the Brisbane Lions who a lot of good judges rate the best side in AFL history.
"Aker was also inducted as a legend and that was the first time I had run into him since he was coaching North Albury.
"So it was certainly a night to remember."
Lambert arrived in Queensland as a 16-year-old in 1989 after relocating from Werribee.
The talented teenager represented Queensland at the national Teal Cup Under-17 carnival where he revealed he quickly learnt a valuable lesson.
"I wasn't fit enough and didn't play well," Lambert said.
"Football had never been a big thing in our family - it was more a way of keeping out of trouble growing up in a rough area. I always loved it but in hindsight I wish I'd been more dedicated earlier, but it just wasn't a priority."
Fast forward to 1996 and Lambert had established himself as the premier player in the QAFL with West Brisbane after winning the Grogan medal for the league best and fairest.
He also captured his first flag under Craven the same year after the club finished with the wooden spoon the previous season.
Lambert then had a stint in the SANFL with Woodville-West Torrens before arriving at Bunton Park in 1999 where he quickly established himself as one of the best O&M players of his era.
The powerfully built midfielder tied for the Morris medal with Wangaratta Rovers champion Robbie Walker in his debut season in the O&M.
Lambert also won a flag with the Hoppers and the Did Simpson medal for best on ground in the decider.
The following season in 2000, Lambert represented Victorian Country at the Australian Country Championships in Wagga and won All-Australian Country selection before North Albury lost the grand final.
In 2002 Lambert fulfilled a long-time dream to coach at Bunton Park, winning the flag in his first season, before losing the preliminary final in 2003 and the grand final in 2004.
Lambert also co-coached the Hoppers last year alongside Clint Gilson after Luke Norman resigned due to increasing work commitments.
The North Albury Hall of Fame member still helps out the club in an unofficial capacity.
Lambert's son, Zach, was recently named in the Murray Bushrangers under-16 pre-season squad.
"I've still got a keen interest in helping North Albury out and wherever I can help, I will," Lambert said.
"Zach is showing some promising signs and is in the Bushrangers pre-season squad, so they start training soon and it will be busy times ahead carting him around if he makes it."
