A former mayor says he is perplexed the reopening of Yarrawonga's popular splash park turned into a fiasco.
On Friday, November 3, the park was closed on the same day of its relaunch after reports some children had been injured.
Former Moira Shire mayor Peter Lawless said he had a long involvement with the project which had undergone several expansions since it was first opened in 2010.
"That probably should have been a straightforward project, you would think they would have engaged reputable contractors to do it," Mr Lawless said.
"It just amazes me that they could go along and open something like that without making sure that everything was done properly."
The splash park was deserted on the Melbourne Cup public holiday. Some locals said looming storm clouds would have normally kept people away, but there was growing resentment the spot had been closed.
When The Border Mail inspected the site on Tuesday it had been cordoned off with a temporary barricade with the water turned off.
Mr Lawless pointed to a change in managing the running of the shire for the fiasco. In March, the Victorian government sacked Moira councillors after a probe that covered murder, illegal asbestos dumping and criticism of a monitor given the task of scrutinising the council.
It was determined the council could no longer meet its duties under the Local Government Act.
Mr Lawless said be believed the reopening of the splash park should not have encountered any problems.
"I think a lot of people would be feeling that is this what's going to happen for the next three or four years with no community representation."
A Yarrawonga resident who declined to be named said she knew many people who were disappointed at what most are seeing as a debacle.
"It's just a shame it's shut for the kids, for who knows how long?" she said.
"I'm not sure if it's dangerous or not, but the kids do love it - people are just wondering how this whole thing could have happened."
The Border Mail has contacted Moira Shire Council.
The council previously said the park would "remain closed at this moment of time".
"Moira Shire Council would like to ensure the community we are working closely with the contractors to investigate the site and eliminate any risks and safety concerns," it said in a statement.
"Prior to opening the park, a slip resistance test was successfully completed, however we understand there were reports of slippery surfaces on the opening afternoon of Friday, November 3.
"In the interests of everyone's safety we made the decision to close the park so further inspections can take place and reduce the risk of a serious injury occurring."
