Former North Albury coach Jason Akermanis has admitted he "made errors" after drawing the ire of a real estate client in Queensland.
Akermanis, who has moved into the real estate industry since leaving the Border, was captured on CCTV discussing the personal details of a domestic violence victim during an open home inspection.
The Brownlow medallist could be heard telling potential buyers "it's a long story, the lady's ex went to jail" and that the mother of two needed to "get a bit of extra cash".
He went on to say that the woman's former partner had to "come and collect all his crap, which is down the side".
The woman told A Current Affair it made her "blood boil".
"It was extremely stressful for me. My ex had just been released from jail," she told the Channel Nine program.
"There was still his car and all his possessions at our home which we were trying to organise by solicitors to have all of that collected. And if the property didn't sell within three months, it was court ordered to go to auction."
"Jason was aware of all my stresses and aware of my situation."
When the woman confronted Akermanis about his comments, she said he responded with "oh yeah, my bad about that".
He admitted to A Current Affair he had made a mistake.
"Oh I own it. I made the errors. That's the last thing I want. Particularly ladies. I have three daughters, a wife," he said.
"I let my emotions get away from us and I shouldn't have said any of those things."
Antonia Mercorella, from the Real Estate Institute of Queensland, told A Current Affair "it is entirely inappropriate to be discussing details about domestic violence with anyone outside of the client".
"By disclosing information that may actually give the prospective buyer a competitive advantage if you like there is an argument that perhaps the real estate agent has actually breached their legal and contractual obligations to their client," she said.
"It is incredibly important that when advertising a property that you are advertising it truthfully, and that you are not misleading members of the public."
The program's airing came after Akermanis was inducted into the Queensland Football Hall of Fame over the weekend, alongside another former North Albury coach in Corey Lambert.
Akermanis returned to the Border this football season to make a one-off appearance for Wahgunyah alongside former AFL players Harley Bennell and Jared Brennan.
He is no stranger to controversy, having been banned from a host of golf clubs on the Border before he returned to Queensland a few years ago.
