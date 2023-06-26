Jason Akermanis insists playing football still gives him that same buzz.
The 46-year-old's CV includes a Brownlow medal, three AFL premierships and four All-Australian selections yet he was running around in the mud at Wahgunyah on Saturday after flying in to make a one-off appearance for the battling TDFL club.
Akermanis was one of three ex-AFL players in the Lions team after Jared Brennan and Harley Bennell also came on board.
The game, which visitors Thurgoona won by 28 points, pulled in a bumper crowd and sparked plenty of debate in the aftermath, with Akermanis glad he accepted Wahgunyah coach Chris Willis' invitation.
"I do love this game," Akermanis said.
"Forget how much you get paid, forget all that rubbish, when there's a chance to win and the guys haven't won for two years, it's a special day if you can do it.
"I play golf with Willo, he's an old mate and he rang me and we were able to work out a deal to make sure we could get down here.
"It was wonderful with Jared Brennan, who I play with, and Harley Bennell, who's a superstar, and a couple of other guys in the group - they really tried to stack the team to give us the best chance."
Since his AFL career ended in 2010, Akermanis has made a large number of similar cameo appearances either side of his four-year stint coaching North Albury from 2013-16.
So why continue to pull the boots on?
"It never leaves you," Akermanis said.
"People don't realise but my brain loves this type of stuff and really enjoys the most part of it.
"To still be able to do it is kinda cool because it's an addiction that's hard to give up.
"I didn't do any over COVID so I had a couple of years' rest but I went back and played a bit of masters and last year, someone said 'can you play for us?'
"I'm getting a little bit old but I'm still moving great.
"While I keep playing well and keep feeling good, I'll keep doing it.
"For me and the other boys to get an opportunity to come and help the club, it's wonderful, because they've had it hard.
"I coached in the Ovens and Murray for four years and I know what it's like around here being so close to Corowa."
Akermanis is no stranger to being a stranger when it comes to walking into unfamiliar surroundings.
He's also played one-off games this season for Gladstone Suns in AFL Capricornia, Werrimull in the Millewa League and Warrack Eagles in the Wimmera League.
"I've been doing this for 13 years, so you don't need to know everybody's name but you'd be surprised, when you want the ball, how quickly you learn someone's name," Akermanis said.
"I usually learn the ruckman's name and a couple of good players so you get the ball and pretty much every game, I know five or six blokes by the end."
