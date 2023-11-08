Tumbarumba has opted to appoint premiership players Jim Waters and Wade McPherson as co-coaches for next year.
Waters, 29, is the only player to have featured in all three of the Roos' flag triumphs in 2012-13 and 2022.
While McPherson, 36, played in the back-to-back premierships but missed last year with injury.
The pair have initially signed a one-year deal and replace premiership coach Hunter Clayton at the helm who has led the Roos for the past two seasons.
Both Waters and McPherson played juniors at Tumbarumba and will now join forces to lead their home town club which lost the preliminary final against Bullioh this season.
Waters was looking forward to the challenge of ensuring the Roos remain a flag threat.
"Wade rang me up a couple of weeks ago about being co-coaches and we feel we are taking over a list that can be more than competitive," Waters said.
"We have both seen the club in a lot worse shape and we don't want the club to go backwards.
"So we have signed a one-year deal and are more than happy to fill in the gap while needed.
"Previously I've always been a little bit hesitant to take on a coaching role but I've been great mates with Wade for a long time now and the opportunity to coach alongside him was enticing.
"I played all my juniors at Tumbarumba and was fortunate enough to play in all three flags, so it would mean a lot if I could help coach the club to another premiership.
"I think anyone who knows Wade and I personally, know that we like to put in the hard work on the field but also like to have a lot of fun after matches as well."
In a rare circumstance, Waters' father, Mont, is president of the Roos and was recently re-elected for a 30th season.
"I guess it is fairly rare to have a father and son as president and coach at the same time but something the family is proud of," Waters said.
"Dad put the pressure on me to come back to the club after Covid after spending six years with Lavington after the 2013 grand final.
"So he is excited as anyone to have me back involved with the club.
"My two younger brothers both play at the club as well as my two sisters play netball.
"Tumbarumba is just one of those good, really family orientated clubs that we are proud as a family to be involved with."
Waters felt the Roos needed to add half-a-dozen recruits to help bridge the gap on reigning premier Cudgewa who went through this season undefeated.
Waters cheekily revealed that he has a recruiting carrot that coaches in other competitions can't match with the league now reduced to four sides.
"Since I've started trying to recruit, the first thing I say to potential recruits is that I can guarantee you a top-four finish and that you will play finals next year," Waters joked.
"How many coaches can say that?
"As I said before, I think our list is in decent shape but we probably need to top up with six players to see ourselves playing in a grand final again.
"Player retention has been an initial priority and we will lose a couple of players and most likely Hunter will be on the move but he is more than welcome to stay if that is what he decides.
"Hunter has been a huge asset for our club and is a premiership coach, so you can fault his contribution."
McPherson returns to Tumbarumba after only managing three matches the previous year with injury.
He was runner for Jindera this season and is planning to play next year.
"I struggled with a bit of a knee injury last year at Tumbarumba and didn't play at all this year and did the running for Jindera," McPherson said.
"But I'm also mindful that I'm 36 and not getting any younger.
"I got to play in both the 2012-13 flags at Tumbarumba and then spent some time at both Jindera and Lavington.
"I've got fond memories of 2013 because I coached the reserves who won by six points and then I ran into the changerooms, got changed and was lucky enough to win two flags in one day.
"As Jim said, we have been good mates for a long time and both played our juniors at Tumbarumba.
"Similar to Jim's Dad, my father has also been involved with the club and spent time on the committee.
"So Jim and I both feel privileged to be given this opportunity and are both motivated to make the most of it and get the club back playing in a grand final as quickly as possible."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.