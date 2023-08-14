The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Tumbarumba's Jim 'Muddy' Waters wins second consecutive league best and fairest

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 14 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tumbarumba's Jim 'Muddy' Waters captured his second successive league best and fairest on Saturday night.
Tumbarumba's Jim 'Muddy' Waters captured his second successive league best and fairest on Saturday night.

Tumbarumba's Jim 'Muddy' Waters has proven last year's win was no 'fluke' after capturing his second consecutive Upper Murray league best and fairest award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.