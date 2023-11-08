November
10
Centre Stage Event Company presents School of Rock - The Musical, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
The Rivereens, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Bin Chickens, SS&A Albury, 9pm
11
Centre Stage Event Company presents School of Rock - The Musical, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm and 7.30pm
Border Rock, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
YoplayBand, SS&A Albury, 9pm
17
Jon Stevens - The Noiseworks and INXS Collections Tour, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Overtime, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Marc Paola, SS&A Albury, 9pm
18
Syndicate, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Boom Box, SS&A Albury, 9pm
19
Presented by Kapooka Army Band and Albury City Band, Kaleidoscope, The Commercial Club Albury, 1.45pm
23
Pevan and Sarah in Concert, Albury Entertainment Centre, 10.30am
24
3 of a Kind, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
25
Snow Road Troopers, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
SMAC, SS&A Albury, 9pm
26
Murray Conservatorium presents End of Year Celebration, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm
Anne Kirkpatrick and Pete Denahy, The Commercial Club Albury, 3.30pm
27
Damon Stone and James Oswald, SS&A Albury, 9pm
28
