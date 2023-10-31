The Border Mailsport
Albury's Jessy Wilson likely to miss next year after knee reconstruction

Updated October 31 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:42pm
Jessy Wilson was home in Howlong on Tuesday but, unfortunately, he's unlikely to play a game at the Tigers' Albury Sportsground next year due to a knee injury. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury's stunning start to the off-season has been offset by confirmation top defender Jessy Wilson will probably miss next year after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in the grand final.

