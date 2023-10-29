The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bank Manager Hour by Courtney Young debuts at Murray Art Museum Albury

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
October 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The farmer's work is done, the animals settle down for the evening and the blazing sun, hanging low on the horizon, casts a golden glow upon the crops as they sway in the breeze.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.