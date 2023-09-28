The Border Mailsport
Albury sign key forward Mat Walker on three-year deal

By Brent Godde
Updated September 29 2023 - 5:56am, first published 5:55am
Mat Walker in action for Albury in 2022. Picture by Ash Smith
Albury has reacted swiftly to last weekend's heartbreaking grand final defeat by luring highly rated key forward Mat Walker back to the Albury Sportsground on a permanent basis.

