Albury has reacted swiftly to last weekend's heartbreaking grand final defeat by luring highly rated key forward Mat Walker back to the Albury Sportsground on a permanent basis.
Walker has committed to a three-year deal at Tigerland in an early statement the league powerhouse is hell-bent on returning as the premier side in the competition.
The 23-year-old played with Williamstown this season and had two appearances in the yellow and black when free of VFL commitments.
He played consecutive matches against North Albury and Myrtleford in rounds 11 and 12 booting three goals against the Saints.
Walker played seven matches earlier in the season with Williamstown but didn't play again after his three goal performance against Myrtleford.
The former Murray Bushranger was selected by Hawthorn with pick 63 in the 2018 AFL draft.
In an unusual circumstance, Walker made his senior debut for Albury in the 2018 grand final victory over Wangaratta before being picked up by the Hawks.
However, Walker struggled with injury during his brief stint at the elite level and failed to play a senior match at Hawthorn before being delisted at the end of 2020.
The 188cm, 85kg forward then spent two seasons with North Melbourne in the VFL and played 18 matches before crossing to rival club Williamstown this year.
The Tigers will be hoping Walker can put his injury woes behind him and prove to be another reliable avenue to goal alongside spearhead Jacob Conlan.
Conlan booted 51 goals for the Tigers this season from 17 matches.
Walker gave a glimpse of his potential in the O&M in two appearances for the Tigers in 2022.
He booted five goals against Wodonga and six against Lavington.
Walker has now played five matches at the Albury Sportsground and attracted three points under the player points system this season.
The talented forward played his junior football for CDHBU in the Hume league.
