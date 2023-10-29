Break out the chrome, embrace the bling and prepare to rev your engines - Australia's biggest gathering of custom lowrider motorbikes is coming to the Border.
On Saturday, December 2, approximately 80 vicla-style motorcycles will fill the exhibition centre at Wodonga Racecourse for the 2023 Aussie Viclas National Show.
Aussie Viclas co-founder and "born and bred Wodonga boy", John Zanghellini, said it will be the "biggest ever gathering of this kind of bike outside of America".
"The Vicla-style motorbike came about back in the 1960s in California with the Chicano Hispanic community," he said.
"It comes from the low rider car scene - these guys pretty much cut and painted bikes out in the carport at home, and it has now grown to a global phenomenon."
Mr Zanghellini started Aussie Viclas three years ago when he met Paul Saunders at his mechanic's garage.
The pair quickly found they shared a passion for all things Viclas, and after "a few Jack and Cokes" in the man cave, they decided to start an Instagram page showcasing the Viclas community in Australia.
"People started joining and wanted to be a part of it, and now it's a national motorbike show, recognised around the world," Mr Zanghellini said.
"But it was not meant to be like this - it just took off."
Mr Zanghellini's fascination with Vicla-style motorbikes began a decade ago when he stumbled upon them while surfing the internet.
"Over eight years, my bike has slowly transformed from a stock bike to what you see now," he said.
"So as you can see, it's not just a set of wheels with these bikes - it's an expression of the individual."
Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen will host the event, which will run from 10am to 3pm.
"People from all over Australia will be there," Mr Zanghellini said.
"There'll be some low-rider cars; there'll be low-rider push bikes, food trucks, trade stands and something for everyone.
"So it doesn't matter who you are, come down and enjoy the good vibes."
