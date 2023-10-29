The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Aussie Viclas National Show roaring into Wodonga in 2023

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated October 30 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Break out the chrome, embrace the bling and prepare to rev your engines - Australia's biggest gathering of custom lowrider motorbikes is coming to the Border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.