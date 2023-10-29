Yarrawonga police have helped a major taskforce crack down on organised crime syndicates linked to illegal tobacco.
Police collected nearly 40,000 vapes, with a street value of more than $1.1 million; in excess of 610,000 cigarettes with duty excise evaded totalling more than $760,000; about 150 kilograms of loose tobacco with duty excise evaded totalling over $280,000; and more than $16,000 cash.
The warrants form part of the Taskforce Lunar investigation into organised crime syndicates believed to be heavily involved in the illicit tobacco trade and were executed with the support of the Australian Border Force's Illicit Tobacco Taskforce, the Therapeutic Goods Administration and the Australian Tax Office.
Anti-Gangs Division's Detective Superintendent Jason Kelly said police would "target anyone at any level across the state who is involved in the distribution and sale of illicit tobacco".
"There can be a perception that it is easier to hide in the country, where people might mistakenly believe they are safe from being targeted and out of constant law enforcement attention. That couldn't be further from the truth," Detective Superintendent Kelly said.
"As long as people's lives remain at risk due to this heightened criminal activity, we will continue to do absolutely everything we can to deter, disrupt and dismantle these syndicates."
Australian Taxation Office acting Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Fealy said the office was working closely with regional police.
"We are committed to disrupting organised crime syndicates that produce and supply illicit tobacco for sale in Australia," Ms Fealy said
"Illicit tobacco retailers gain an unfair price advantage over honest businesses who do the right thing. We actively work with our partner agencies to stamp out these retailers.
"The success of these operations would not be possible without our officers who work tirelessly and diligently to detect, disrupt and dismantle organised crime syndicates who use profits from illicit tobacco to fund other more serious crimes."
