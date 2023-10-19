The Border Mail
Police raid tobacco shops as part of investigations into firebombing attacks

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 19 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:31pm
Police have raided 30 tobacco shops in Melbourne as part of an investigation into arson attacks on businesses, including fires in Wodonga and Wangaratta.

