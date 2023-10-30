Fletcher Carroll is likely to move away from state football after rejoining home club Albury.
It's a stunning coup for the grand finalists after the classy midfielder joined SANFL outfit Central District around 12 months ago.
"Albury is my junior club and has done a lot for me, the two years I spent here before Adelaide, the club's always looked after me and I always wanted to get back," the 25-year-old explained.
"I'm now back in Melbourne, so it's a little different with the travel factor, I just had to weigh up whether that was going to work for me, but I was stoked once I made the decision and can't wait to be back."
Carroll had spent three years away from Albury previously, playing 13 VFL games at Williamstown and Coburg, along with a stint at Heidelberg.
On his return to Albury in 2021, he finished third in the Morris Medal and was having another outstanding season last year until cut down by a hamstring injury in July, returning in the final round.
"You know what you're getting with Fletch, he's a real leader for our group and there's a lot of guys here who look up to him," Tigers' co-coach Anthony Miles confirmed.
"He loves the Albury club, his whole family is invested and to have him back is a massive boost."
The pacy Carroll played five senior games at Central District.
"It probably didn't pan out as well as I would have liked," he admitted.
"I had my challenges cracking into the team, there were some good players ahead of me and I didn't adapt to the roles I was given as a half-forward-wing role.
"It was definitely the right call (to tackle the SANFL), I'm happy I made the call to go over there and have a crack, if I didn't, I would have been wondering what could have been."
Although the off-season is just over five weeks old, it's already been a successful time for the Tigers after former Hawthorn draftee and Albury 2018 premiership forward Mat Walker agreed to a three-year deal.
