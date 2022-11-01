Ovens and Murray Football League club Albury has lost two players to its Central District connection in the SANFL.
Ovens and Murray representative Fletcher Carroll is related to Bulldogs' stalwart and Albury premiership player Sam Milne, while ex-Districts' player Danny Stevens is friends with the family of Rising Star winner Isaac McGrath.
"We like the way Isaac is able to run and carry the ball, he uses it pretty well and makes smart decisions," Bulldogs' football manager Mark Ross suggested of the livewire.
"We think he will add to our midfield and depth in regards to the inside and outside, he can go forward as well and kick goals."
McGrath had already indicated he was likely to leave his beloved Tigers to move to South Australia for university.
The fact the 19-year-old will move at the end of next week, around four months before uni starts, highlights his dligence and determination to succeed at the higher standard.
Both McGrath and Carroll are pacy, which is suited to Elizabeth Oval, the SANFL's biggest ground.
"We target runners, guys that can use the ball well and get into space," Ross revealed.
"Our ground is basically the same size as the MCG, just different dimensions. Elizabeth Oval is 178m long and 130m wide, the next biggest over here is 170m long and not as wide.
"Fletcher's a classy midfielder, he's got really good running capacity and also uses the ball really well.
"He's got some leadership about him, he's been around for a while now and understands what it looks like to play good footy."
The 24-year-old returned to his junior club in October, 2020 after spending the three previous seasons in Melbourne with Heidelberg, plus VFL outfits Williamstown and Coburg.
He played 13 VFL games.
Carroll starred in his first season back, finishing third in the Morris Medal during the COVID-interrupted 2021.
Tigers' co-coach Luke Daly said he had improved even further this year, until struck down with a torn hamstring tendon in a 23-point win over a gritty North Albury in round 12 on July 9.
The speedster first suffered a hamstring complaint in his sublime representative performance against Goulburn Valley on May 28, but he was able to manage the injury for another six weeks.
Carroll returned for the round 18 clash against Wangaratta Rovers and in his first game for seven weeks claimed the Tigers' best in the 43-point loss.
Albury finished the year with five straight losses - albeit with a host of injuries - which equals its streak from late 2004-early 05.
