Albury's Fletcher Carroll and Isaac McGrath have joined Central District

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:26am, first published 5:00am
O and M Rising Star Isaac McGrath (left) and fellow Albury Tiger Fletcher Carroll have joined South Australian club Central District.

Ovens and Murray Football League club Albury has lost two players to its Central District connection in the SANFL.

