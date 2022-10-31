A fallen electricity pole at Tallangatta has forced a road closure, detours and loss of power to a neighbouring property.
Farmer James Paton went out to investigate the incident on Yabba Road after losing power to his home.
"It is basically a kilometre in from the Murray Valley Highway at the Tallangatta end," Mr Paton said.
"As you can see in the photos, it's laying right across the road."
Mr Paton said the local fire brigade was already there when he drove past an hour later.
"I didn't know what was going on. I saw couple of fire trucks go out," Mr Paton said.
"There is a bridge out further so I thought that water might be over the road, but there is a power pole laying in the middle of the road."
Mr Paton suspects the day's heavy rains and the position of the pole on a bank caused it to fall.
"It has been pretty bad here in the past hour," Mr Paton said on Monday afternoon.
"Our power went out of our house, so the wires obviously are not live."
As he continued towards Tallangatta, Mr Paton said water was "everywhere" over the road.
Based on what he has seen in the area, he suggested detours via Lockharts Gap, Tallangatta Valley Road or Spring Creek Road would be safer than Yabba Road.
"That road will be closed for a while," he said.
Earlier today Towong Shire Council announced the closure of Lake Road, Old Tallangatta, to the Springdale Road intersection due to a mud slip.
The council said it would assess the stability of the area and update the community on its reopening.
For Victorian and NSW State Emergency Services, call 132 500. Call Triple-0 for life-threatening emergencies
