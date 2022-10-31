The Border Mail
Tallangatta's Yabba Road closed as firefighters deal with fallen power pole

By Alice Gifford
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:05am, first published 5:30am
A fallen electricity pole at Tallangatta has forced a road closure, detours and loss of power to a neighbouring property.

