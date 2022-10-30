The Border Mail
Better Border Health, Border Medical Association continue with November 13 rally

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated October 30 2022 - 9:26pm, first published 9:20pm
Hundreds gathered at Gateway Lakes in May for the first Better Border Health rally. Picture by James Wiltshire

A public rally calling for improved Border health facilities will go ahead as planned despite last week's $558 million funding announcement.

