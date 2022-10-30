Evacuation warning for Bogong Village still in place over landslide

An evacuation warning for Bogong Village remains in place as emergency services continue to monitor the landslide on Bogong High Plains Road.
The State Emergency Service issued the alert on Sunday afternoon, with a 10pm update reinforcing the danger.
"The safest evacuation route is by Falls Creek Road to Omeo," the SES said.
"It is not safe for people to return to Bogong Village.
"Do not return to your home until a Safe to Return notification is issued."
Bogong High Plains Road to Falls Creek from Mount Beauty is closed to all traffic and is expected to be closed for some time.
The SES advises people to be aware of the increased risk in the area with forecasted winds and snow in the coming days and never shelter under trees.
Check for road closures at the VicTraffic website, or by contacting your local council or calling VicRoads (13 11 70).
