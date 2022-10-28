An exclusion zone has been established to keep people away from the ongoing landslide at Bogong Village.
The State Emergency Service released a map outlining the zone on Friday afternoon while the Bogong High Plains Road is closed from Mount Beauty to all traffic until further notice.
"Access to this area is strictly prohibited and is a threat to life if you enter," the SES said in an update for Bogong and Falls Creek.
People are instructed to:
"Visitors are advised not to travel to Falls Creek over the Melbourne Cup weekend due to forecast severe weather and snow conditions," the SES said.
"Further rainfall and snow are forecast which could result in imminent failure and pose a threat to life and property," the emergency service said.
The Bogong High Plains Road will not reopen until deemed safe.
