Falls Creek still cut off after landslip on Bogong High Plains Road

The Bogong High Plains Road remains closed to traffic due to heavy rain worsening an landslip.
A landslip occurred on the road between Mt Beauty and Falls Creek on October 10.
A decision was made to close the road for safety reasons two days later amid heavy forecast rain.
Access to Falls Creek remains cut in both directions, but there are plans to open the Omeo Highway from the east on Monday morning.
Cracking was identified in the area around Spring Saddle Track and debris has been continuing to move from the track onto the Bogong High Plains Road.
There is no date set to re-open the road from Mt Beauty.
"We will continue to regularly monitor the site and work to reopen local access as soon as possible when it is safe to do so," a Department of Transport spokesman said.
