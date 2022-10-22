The Border Mail
Falls Creek still cut off after landslip on Bogong High Plains Road

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 22 2022 - 2:23am, first published 2:16am
The scene of the landslip on October 10. Picture by Blair Thomson

The Bogong High Plains Road remains closed to traffic due to heavy rain worsening an landslip.

