Man lost the plot on bus, then lost his internet connection at court

A man who attacked a fellow passenger and kicked out a window on a Greyhound coach has had his case adjourned due to a dodgy internet connection.
James Anlezark appeared via videolink in Wodonga court on Tuesday from his home at Sunday Creek, north of Melbourne.
But Anlezark's connection to the court dropped out at times, and the sound was inconsistent.
Magistrate Ian Watkins heard a summary of the case nonetheless.
He was told how Anlezark had boarded a Sydney-bound bus at Southern Cross station at 10pm on April 1.
IN OTHER NEWS
When a fellow passenger asked if Anlezark was OK, he became aggressive and punched the passenger.
The incident was reported to the driver but Anlezark continued to rage. He lay across seats on the bus, and kicked out at a window until it smashed.
The bus driver stopped at the Barnawartha North BP service station to remove other passengers, with police called.
When officers arrived. Anlezark was still on the bus, with a 700ml bottle of Canadian Club Whisky empty beside him. He was arrested for criminal damage.
The matter had to be adjourned for Anlezark to appear at Broadmeadows court at a later date, with a poor internet connection at Anlezark's location meaning the case could not be finalised.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said it would not be fair or right to proceed.
"I can't conduct this hearing today when the reception is so poor," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.