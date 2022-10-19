The Border Mail
Man accused of raging on bus trip, bus driver forced to call time out for passengers

By Wodonga Court
October 19 2022 - 2:00am
Man lost the plot on bus, then lost his internet connection at court

A man who attacked a fellow passenger and kicked out a window on a Greyhound coach has had his case adjourned due to a dodgy internet connection.

