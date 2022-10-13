The Border Mail
Better Border Health and Border Medical Association to stage second rally two weeks out from Victorian election

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 13 2022 - 8:46am, first published 8:30am
Hundreds of Border residents gathered at Gateway Lakes in May for a health rally calling for a commitment from state and federal governments to fund a new single site hospital for Albury-Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire

A second public rally demanding government support for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital has been planned for November.

