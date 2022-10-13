Teen star Nick Madden has vowed to do Osborne proud if he gets picked up in next month's AFL Draft.
The 204cm ruckman played in the Tigers' grand final defeat to Holbrook having come through the club's junior ranks and has now emerged as one of the brightest young prospects in the country.
Madden played two VFL games for GWS Giants this year and represented the Allies at the AFL National Championships as well as making four NAB League appearances for the Giants Academy.
But it's Tigerland where his heart lies and after travelling to Melbourne for the AFL Draft Combine last weekend, Madden has all the motivation he needs to make a career at the top level.
"It would mean a fair bit to my family and to me," Madden said after speaking with recruiters at Marvel Stadium.
"Even just for Osborne, we missed out on the flag this year but hopefully I can get drafted and do us proud for a bit.
"It's the thought of making it and seeing people from the same area, people like Harry Perryman and Matt Kennedy, being able to do it.
"You're inspired by them having a decent crack."
Collingullie duo Perryman and Kennedy also came through the Giants Academy and are now playing for GWS and Carlton respectively in the AFL, with Madden's physical prowess and developing ruck craft having put him in prime position to realise his dream.
"It's pretty exciting and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be among the best boys in the country," Madden said.
"I've had a few good coaches over my journey.
"Dad's been pretty good, giving me tips, and Jamie Parr's been a good role model at Osborne.
"Joel Mackie, for the last couple of years, has been huge and he's pushed me to become better."
Madden averaged 24.8 hitouts in the NAB League and 16 during the National Championships, kicking 11 goals in 10 games for Osborne in the Hume League.
"It was a pretty fun time, an enjoyable year and I played alright sometimes," the modest 18-year-old said.
"It's good playing with your best mates most of the time.
"It's fun working together, towards the same goal."
Childhood in the Madden household revolved around sport and little has changed.
"I've got a brother and he was pretty into it, not as much as me but it was pretty important for us growing up," Madden recalled.
"We all go for the Hawks and they were pretty fun times in the early 2010s.
"Dad wouldn't let us drive the ute if we didn't go for them.
"Footy came naturally to me but there's been a fair bit of hard work as well."
