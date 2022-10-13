The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Nick Madden was in Melbourne for the AFL Draft Combine

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 13 2022 - 3:14am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Madden played in the Hume League grand final and now has his sights set on the AFL. Pictures by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos, James Wiltshire

Teen star Nick Madden has vowed to do Osborne proud if he gets picked up in next month's AFL Draft.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.