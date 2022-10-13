Myrtleford coach Tina Way is looking forward to the possibilities ahead of the Saints next season as she welcomes a new face to the helm with her.
It comes after the club announced this week that Corowa-Rutherglen star Olivia Sinclair would be joining Way in the leadership position, with the pair locked in as playing co-coaches.
"Liv and I have crossed paths obviously with her partner (Anthony La Spina) tied up at Myrtleford and again at interleague when she played and I was in an assistant coaching role," Way said.
"I'm just happy that she's coming to Myrtleford and we can tap into some of her expertise to strengthen and continue to build on where we're at.
"I'm mostly down the defensive end and Liv is in the attacking end, so hopefully we can bounce off each other and the players and team benefit from that."
Way arrived at the Saints ahead of the abandoned 2020 season after originally beginning her Ovens and Murray League netball career with Wodonga Raiders, later going on to play in Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
She has remained in the Saints' top netball job for the last two seasons and was named the league's inaugural coach of the year in 2021.
Way admitted it was an easy decision for her to recommit to the club.
"It's a lot of fun and the girls are so dedicated," Way said.
"I thoroughly enjoy the coaching role."
Myrtleford achieved an eighth place finish this season following six wins.
Way's hopeful that the majority of players will be returning to McNamara Reserve.
"At this stage it's looking like we're all still on board, which is great for the club and for us as coaches," she said.
"Hopefully we can continue to see who pops up over summer.
"Players often move around and younger girls go off to uni or they finish their degrees, as well as players moving back to the area."
Myrtleford is set to commence pre-season training next month.
