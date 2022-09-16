THE Victorian government is under pressure to provide $300 million for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital after pledging up to $290 million to a Gippsland hospital.
Premier Daniel Andrews and his Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas announced on Thursday, if the government was re-elected in November, it would spend that money on extra beds, a new birthing hub and new outpatient clinic at Wonthaggi hospital.
The Coalition Opposition in Victoria has promised $300 million towards the $1 billion cost of a new Border hospital which would also require similar contributions from the federal and NSW governments.
Albury Wodonga Health chairman Matt Burke said he and chief executive Bill Appleby will be saying to the Victorian Health Department "remember us" in the wake of the Wonthaggi pledge.
"Good luck to Wonthaggi and we would certainly like that money and more coming our way," Mr Burke said.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley noted the Gippsland undertaking was made on a Labor Party letterhead as opposed to a government one.
"The devil's in the detail and the guarantee the Liberal Party has for Albury Wodonga Health is rock solid and $300 million is only the start," Mr Tilley said.
Wonthaggi has a population of 8435 and is within 150 kilometres of Melbourne.
"We are a significantly larger hospital across two jurisdictions and have a significantly larger catchment than Wonthaggi." Mr Tilley said.
Patient discharge data from April to June this year shows 9643 went through Albury and Wodonga hospitals compared to 3366 at Wonthaggi.
Independent Benambra election candidate Jacqui Hawkins said: "With the announcement in Wonthaggi my call on the government is 'where is our funding for our community?'"
Federal MP Helen Haines said the pledge showed there was money available for a Border hospital.
"After promising almost $300 million for a hospital redevelopment in Wonthaggi, the Victorian Labor government can't claim that the investment needed on the border is too much, especially when there is the opportunity to work with the NSW and federal governments to share the cost and get the best value for money," Dr Haines said.
The Victorian government declined to say if it would fund a new Border hospital when the office of Ms Thomas was contacted by The Border Mail on Friday.
A spokesman noted Albury Wodonga was receiving a new priority primary centre before saying "but we know there's always more to do - that's why we're continuing to work with Albury Wodonga Health and NSW on the right path forward so we can effectively respond to the community's healthcare needs for the long term".
A Border Mail question asking whether Wonthaggi was benefitting because it is in Bass, a Labor-held state seat, compared to Wodonga which is in a conservative electorate, went unanswered.
