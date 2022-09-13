There's no better time to start a discussion about Australia becoming a republic.
That's the opinion of Wangaratta lawyer John Suta less than a week after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Mr Suta said the monarchy had served Australia well, but it was time for change.
"The Queen's passing, as sad as it is, should stimulate debate in respect to Australia becoming a republic in order to achieve Australia's constitutional independence," he said.
"Given the passage of time, Australia should now take steps to sever the apron strings on so-called 'Mother England'.
"Surely, the time is now right for Australia after some 230 years of colonisation that it changes its governance.
"All Australians should play a role in deciding who our head of state should be.
"After all, the late Queen did support the right of Australians to become a fully independent nation during the referendum on an Australian republic in 1999.
"The future of the monarchy in Australia is an issue for the Australian people, and we alone can only decide, by democratic and constitutional means, in respect to our future direction."
Australian Republic Movement has paused all campaigning during the mourning period for the Queen.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Victoria is the only state or territory that requires parliamentarians to swear allegiance to a new monarch as part of its constitution.
The NSW parliament also sat with condolence motions for Queen Elizabeth.
Meanwhile, Albury's St Matthew's Anglican Church will pay tribute to the late Queen with a service on Sunday on the eve of her funeral.
The service will feature music from Queen Elizabeth's life using the pulpit at St Matthew's, which was part of her parents' wedding at Westminster Abbey.
Father Peter MacLeod-Miller welcomed flowers and messages to be placed outside the church.
Wodonga Council won't move next Monday's council meeting to avoid a clash with Queen Elizabeth's funeral, but is expected to pay tribute to the monarch.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
